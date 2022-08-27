Proton Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $42.85 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,829,058,904 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,972,925 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

