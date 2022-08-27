PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112,558.00

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $112,558.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

