PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0019

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 99.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $22,628.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 102.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.78 or 1.00008836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025870 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

