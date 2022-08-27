QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $121,279.19 and $26,210.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
