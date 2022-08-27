QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

QualTek Services Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of QTEKW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814. QualTek Services has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QualTek Services stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.