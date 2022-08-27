Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $13.14 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $629,955.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00128408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00087102 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

