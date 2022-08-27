Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on QBCRF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

