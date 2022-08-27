Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 116.9% in August

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 748,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,878. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $444.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

