RamenSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3,612.95 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 92.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar. RamenSwap has a market cap of $3,612.95 and $37,992.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
