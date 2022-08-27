RamenSwap (RAMEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,940.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $3,815.78 and approximately $45,940.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

