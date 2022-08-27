Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of RPID opened at $3.63 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,841,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,814.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

