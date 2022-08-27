Rapids Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.29 or 0.99858786 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars.

