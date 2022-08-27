Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $719,762.65 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $719,762.65 and approximately $63,842.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Raze Network Coin Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Raze Network Coin Trading
