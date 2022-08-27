Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $719,762.65 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $719,762.65 and approximately $63,842.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

