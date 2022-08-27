Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

8/15/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $168.00.

8/4/2022 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.41. 7,726,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,971,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

