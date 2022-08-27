Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 39.2% in August

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 157,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,185. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Recon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

