ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $9.73 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $3,572.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.31 or 0.99939385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00222470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00143357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00231233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00057110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00051858 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

