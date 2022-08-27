Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). Approximately 18,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of £189.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

