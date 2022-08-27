ReFork (EFK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.53 Million

ReFork (EFK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. ReFork has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $32,248.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReFork has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

