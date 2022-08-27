Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $596.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.15 and its 200-day moving average is $636.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

