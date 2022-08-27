Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

