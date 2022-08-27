Release Project (REL) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001952 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.