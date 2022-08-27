Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Render Token has a total market cap of $126.37 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

