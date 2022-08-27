Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 650

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 623.13 ($7.53).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 533 ($6.44) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,807.14.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

