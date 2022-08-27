Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 2%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 544,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,101,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences comprises about 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

Further Reading

