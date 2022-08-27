Reviewing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Group and Stericycle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stericycle $2.65 billion 1.79 -$27.80 million ($0.95) -54.12

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.7, meaning that its stock price is 3,070% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stericycle has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaiser Group and Stericycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Stericycle has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Stericycle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Stericycle -3.28% 6.22% 2.72%

Summary

Stericycle beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand; and communication solutions, such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and other communications specifically for hospitals and integrated delivery networks. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

