Reviewing OppFi (OPFI) and The Competition

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OppFi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 240 1238 1743 51 2.49

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 66.63%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.22 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 2.63

This table compares OppFi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 8.04, suggesting that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

