Reviewing Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.47 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.61 -$73.66 million $3.28 11.78

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Murphy Oil pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 17.00% 12.07% 4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Woodside Energy Group and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 4 4 0 2.50

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

