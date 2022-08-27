Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 72.0% in August

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Friday. 915,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Prabhu Narayan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.