Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RGEDF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (RGEDF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.