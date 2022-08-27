Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGEDF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

