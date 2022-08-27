Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 37.4% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $655.60.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.