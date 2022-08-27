RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,438.17

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,438.17 ($29.46) and traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($28.03). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.03), with a volume of 161,693 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,438.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,462.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 422.16.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.15) per share, with a total value of £99,800 ($120,589.66).

(Get Rating)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.