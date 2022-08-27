Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

