Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $115.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

DKS stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

