Robert W. Baird Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $125.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

