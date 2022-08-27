Robert W. Baird Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $392.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $296.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

