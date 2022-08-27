Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells 74,135.25 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting 5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,062. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2,716.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 273,673 shares during the period.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

