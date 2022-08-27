Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twitter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twitter by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,755 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

