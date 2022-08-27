Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 6,132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

ROCLU remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Friday. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,750. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

