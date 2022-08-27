Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

BNS stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

