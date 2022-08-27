Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$83.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$94.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$89.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

