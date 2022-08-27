Royal Bank of Canada Trims EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price to $49.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

