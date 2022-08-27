Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,906 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.