Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $120,000.

NYSE VMO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 96,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

