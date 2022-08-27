Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $24.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,076. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.