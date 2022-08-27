Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,495. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

