Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,006. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

