Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.66. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

