SAFE DEAL Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $212.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,023,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,049 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

