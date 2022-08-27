SAFE DEAL Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $212.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,023,191 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,049 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
