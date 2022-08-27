SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $219.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $219.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004466 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,027,833 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,691 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.
