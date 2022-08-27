SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $219.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $219.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,027,833 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,691 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

