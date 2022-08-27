SafeBlast (BLAST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160,620.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $728,465.45 and $160,620.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00581507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00258979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020439 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

